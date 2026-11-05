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Update: Buford man, 19, charged in the murder of two Lawrenceville teens
By Sharon Swanepoel,7 days ago
Gwinnett County Police Department announced that detectives have arrested Alexander Canela-Panchi, 19, of Buford, in the alleged murders of Jordan Boykin, 17, and Antonie Boykin, 14, on Wednesday night. The victims are from Lawrenceville. “During the investigation, detectives determined that Canela-Panchi met with Jordan and Antonie at the location to...
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