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Petar Musa Is the Best No. 9 in MLS. Is That Enough for MVP?
By Drew Epperley,7 days ago
Okay, let’s get the obvious part out of the way: Lionel Messi is more than likely winning his third straight MVP. We're not delusional, and you're not new here. But "most valuable" is a different question than "best," and on that question Petar Musa has a case worth making out loud. He scored 22 goals, roughly 40% of everything FC Dallas produced, for a team that was supposed to be fighting for a wild card.