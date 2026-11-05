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Missouri attorney general, Mizzou Law partner to offer free legal help to veterans
By Hannah Falcon (KY3),8 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s veterans can now find legal help without spending a dime. Missouri veterans can now get free legal help through the DEFENDERS program, a partnership between the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and University of Missouri Law School that provides pro bono legal services. The partnership is getting underway this year. The University of Missouri Law Veterans Clinic could be handling more than 200 active cases at any time.