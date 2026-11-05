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Serial shoplifting suspects face 60 Combined charges in Nashville thefts
By Jaxon Steward,7 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two serial shoplifting suspects face a combined 60 criminal charges after being arrested Wednesday night on Gallatin Pike South, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Robbery Operations detectives took 31-year-old Dainyale Moore and 34-year-old Darius Patterson into custody following recurring retail thefts across the area...