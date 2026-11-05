undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Charlie Hatcher says minority status won’t change how he does his job in Congress
By Diana Rocco,7 days ago
Soon-to-be Congressman Charlie Hatcher says his first months in Congress as a freshman may be a challenge given the new political landscape. Hatcher says farmland in America needs protection and cost of living is a top priority after he saw the issues his constituents are facing first hand with rising prices, especially diesel fuel affecting his farm and cutting into profit margins.
16