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Stanley Murray Mathis – November 3 2026
8 days ago
Longtime resident and loving father, Stanley Murray Mathis, 86, passed November 3, 2026 in Murray, Utah. Funeral services for Stan will be Next Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m., at the Creekview Ward Chapel (303 West 500 South) in Price. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home Friday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and at the church Saturday one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in the Price City Cemetery under the trusted care of Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington.