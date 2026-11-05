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Infant dead in SW Wisconsin measles outbreak
7 days ago
An infant died from measles amid an ongoing outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Health Services reported Thursday. This marks the state’s first death of an infant from measles since 1990. The DHS said it would not release further information related to the death in order to protect the privacy of the family and child. Measles has been spreading for several months across southwestern Wisconsin with more than 350 cases confirmed in the region. Statewide, the number of cases passed 400 earlier this week and Columbia County reported its first cases on Wednesday.