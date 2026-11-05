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Ford Owners Roll Into Sunland Park to Help Fund El Paso Women's Shelter
By Adrian Barnett,7 days ago
Ford owners from across the Borderland are rolling into Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino this Saturday for the Festival of Fords Car Show, a fundraiser that puts dozens of Mustangs, trucks, and other Ford models on display to benefit Reynolds Home, a shelter for homeless women and children in El Paso. The show is set for November 7, and organizers say no knowledge of classic cars is required to enjoy it.
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