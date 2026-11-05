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Kaylee Hawkins of Glasgow is one of 31 WKU Homecoming Queen candidates
7 days ago
Kaylee Hawkins of Glasgow is one of the 31 candidates for Western Kentucky University 2026 Homecoming Queen. Hawkins, daughter of Trevor and Tonya Davis, is a Sociology, Criminology and Psychology major with a concentration in Forensic Psychology earning a certificate in Citizenship and Social Justice and is sponsored by Potter College of Arts and Letters Dean’s Council of Students.