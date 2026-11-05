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Mayor Paige Cognetti reflects on Congressional win, outlines priorities in Washington, D.C.
8 days ago
Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti will soon be moving her office from the Electric City to Capitol Hill. "We are tired, but we are grateful for the support of the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania. From the folks that voted for us and the folks that didn't, I am going to represent everyone just like we've done in the city of Scranton," said Mayor Cognetti.