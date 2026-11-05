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5 Simple Thanksgiving Centerpiece Ideas I’d Make Again
7 days ago
I asked over on Instagram what you wanted the most help with for your Thanksgiving table, and it was a tie between centerpieces and tablecloths! So today we’re starting with centerpieces. I went back through some of the Thanksgiving tables I’ve set over the years and pulled out five ideas I’d happily use again, including the table with pumpkins scattered down the middle that’s still one of my all-time favorites.