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Arknights: Endfield Adds New 6-Star Operator Argent Flow and Limited-Time Events
By Keith Mitchell,7 days ago
GRYPHLINE has added a new playable Operator to Arknights: Endfield, with the 6-star Argent Flow now available through the game’s latest Chartered Headhunting banner. Alongside the new character, players can participate in several limited-time events and earn additional rewards. Argent Flow is featured in the The Hearth Fire Beckons...