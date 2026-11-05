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Your Seed is in Storage. Your Reputation Isn’t.
By Jessica Blake,4 days ago
Another growing season is behind us, and much of this year’s seed crop has been harvested, conditioned, tested, and placed into storage. Proper drying, handling, and storage are essential to preserving seed quality, but even under favorable conditions, seed continues to age. The quality measured after harvest may not be the same quality delivered to customers next spring.