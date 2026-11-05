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Gainesville Rock School Plans a High School Where Music Shares the Day With Academics
By NAS Editorial Team,7 days ago
GAINESVILLE — A local rock school plans to open a high school next year where teenagers would divide their days between academic classes, rehearsals and live performances. Let There Be Rock Schools is partnering with NPU America to establish Let There Be Rock Academy. Students would work toward an Ontario Secondary School Diploma, a high school credential from Canada.