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Rockstar shares new GTA VI screenshots in Launch Gallery two weeks before release
By John Popko,7 days ago
Rockstar Games has released a new set of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) screenshots, two weeks before the game's November 19th launch. The studio announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the images are now live on a Launch Gallery page on the official GTA VI website. "Grand Theft Auto VI is now officially only two weeks away," Rockstar wrote, inviting fans to "enjoy a stunning look at Vice City and beyond." The post signed off with: "See you in Leonida on November 19."