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James Pierre Talks Reunion with Brian Flores, Improving His Game, Monday Night Football vs. Bills
6 days ago
Vikings Entertainment Network's Tatum Everett sits down with Minnesota Vikings cornerback James Pierre to discuss his interception during the Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions, his experience playing for Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores and defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, the relationships among defensive players, what he's learned throughout his seven year NFL career, preparing for Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and more.