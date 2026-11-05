undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
California governor moves to commute all 548 death sentences to life without parole
By Ingrid Burke Friedman,8 days ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans Thursday to commute all 548 death sentences in the state to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. In an open letter to Californians, Newsom said capital punishment could not be administered fairly and had resulted in wrongful convictions. “I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us,” he wrote. “I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency.”