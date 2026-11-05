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Jason Sensation Recalls Portraying Owen Hart in DX’s Nation of Domination Parody Skit
By Jeffrey Harris,7 days ago
During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, wrestling impersonator Jason Sensation, who previously worked with WWE, discussed his time in the promotion, his career, and more. Jason Sensation also recalled portraying Owen Hart in D-Generation X’s parody skit of the Nation of Domination on Monday Night Raw in 1998. Below are some highlights from Insight: