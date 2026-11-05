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(12) University at (4) Salem football: Preview capsule for Division III regional quarterfinal
By John Kampfjkampf@news-herald.com,7 days ago
On deck: Winner will face the winner of (1) South and (8) Youngstown Ursuline in a regional semifinal. For the record: After multiple court hearings and rulings, the Preppers and Quakers finally get to play their first playoff game. US comes in on a two-game losing streak (not counting the Glenville game that was never played). The Preppers lost to St. Charles and Howland to end the regular season. For what it’s worth, Salem defeated Howland, 28-14, in Week 8. For US, quarterback Nico Morelli has thrown for 1,847 yards and 17 touchdowns, Asher Wilmink has run for 909 yards and seven scores, and do-it-all senior Tylar Robinson has 51 catches for 935 yards. Robinson is also a top-line defender at safety on defense. … Salem scores 29.2 points per game and gives up 24.2 points per game. Salem’s top running threats are senior Brandon Kana and Xander Kinsey.