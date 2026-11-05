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The Voyage: Harrison Smith & Blake Cashman's Performances, Win Over Colts, Week 8 in Detroit & More
6 days ago
In this episode of The Voyage, watch exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes coverage of the Minnesota Vikings games from Weeks 5, 7 and 8 of the 2026 NFL season including highlights of linebacker Blake Cashman, safety Harrison Smith and more. The episode features the home victory over the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium to move to 6-0, Harrison Smith's 40th career interception, Blake Cashman's dominant game, the Week 8 NFC North divisional game in Detroit, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers spending time with his family at a local apple orchard, and more.