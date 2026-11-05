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Gasly dragged out of bed by anti-doping officials in Sao Paulo
By Michael Delaney,5 days ago
Formula 1 drivers are accustomed to early starts, gruelling schedules and the occasional unwelcome surprise. But Pierre Gasly received a particularly unwelcome visitor on Thursday morning in Sao Paulo, courtesy of anti-doping officials who clearly weren't concerned about disturbing his beauty sleep. The Alpine driver revealed that he had been...