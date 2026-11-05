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Copper wire theft knocks out internet for Charlotte neighborhood for 2 weeks
By Michael Warrick,7 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood say they lost internet for 16 days after thieves stole copper wiring from an AT&T utility pole. Telecommunications companies have reported sharp rises in the amount of copper wire thefts. So far this year, AT&T reports more than 700 incidents of copper wire thefts - more than all of 2025.
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