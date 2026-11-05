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Panthers' Will Lee: Absent again from practice
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Lee (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. Lee sustained a hamstring injury during the loss to the Packers in Week 8. Now, he's in danger of missing his first game of the 2026 campaign, which wouldn't be an ideal scenario for a Carolina team that is already thin at the cornerback position. If Lee is ruled out against the Broncos, the Panthers may need to look to the practice squad to fill the void.