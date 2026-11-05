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Panthers' Bobby Okereke: Misses practice again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Okereke (foot) did not practice Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. It was a second consecutive DNP for Okereke, who has yet to miss a game this season. The 30-year-old has one more opportunity to practice ahead of Sunday's game versus Denver or he could carry an injury designation. Okereke has 49 total tackles (31 solo), 1.0 sacks and one interception in his seven appearances during the 2026 campaign.