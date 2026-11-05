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Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of November 5, 2026
By Mark Pitz Send an email,8 days ago
Water levels are slowly rising across the district. Water temperatures remain in the upper 50s to 60, which is very warm for this time of year. Water temperatures should drop over the coming week with cooler low temperatures in the forecast. Water clarity is fair. Call your local bait shops for the most current information. Last updated on 11/05/2026.
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