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Kalahari's $900 Million Waterpark Resort Opens Next Week, an Easy Drive from Alexandria
By Alexandria Living Magazine Staff,7 days ago
The wait is almost over for families who have watched a giant resort rise along I-95. Kalahari Resorts & Conventions opens its Spotsylvania County resort on Thursday, Nov. 12, bringing Virginia's largest indoor waterpark within a one-hour drive of Alexandria. The $900 million resort is Kalahari's fifth and its most...