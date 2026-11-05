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Local school districts weigh in on funding after referendum results
By Kelsey Schnitz,7 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local school districts are discussing the state of school funding after Tuesday’s election. BACKGROUND: Voters reject 34 Wisconsin school referendums, approve 45. Voters rejected 34 Wisconsin school referendums and approved 45. Winter School District. The Winter School District’s operational referendum passed. Taxpayers voted to...
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