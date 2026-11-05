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From CB1 to City Hall
7 days ago
Downtown’s Own ‘Total Government Nerd’ Finds Dream Job On Mamdani Team. Within the administration of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a single official who lived in Lower Manhattan as a young person and attended school here now oversees the hiring of a quarter of a million civil servants, manages the City’s vast real estate portfolio and its equally vast fleet of official vehicles, and handles purchasing more than $1 billion in goods and services for City agencies annually, among many other functions.
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