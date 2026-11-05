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Scott County, Iowa, Eyes ‘Intermittent’ Ballot Counting Issue
By Sarah Watson, Quad City Times,7 days ago
(TNS) — Scott County will audit three precincts after "intermittent issues" with election counting machines. Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced Wednesday the county will audit precincts D22 (Seventh Day Adventist School in Davenport), D54 (YWCA in Davenport) and B53 (TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf). "There were intermittent issues with...