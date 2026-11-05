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Marc Elrich, Headed Back to the County Council, Wants to ‘Get Our Tax Base Right’
By Moderately MOCO,7 days ago
Marc Elrich, Montgomery County’s outgoing County Executive, won one of the four at-large seats on the County Council with 22.91% of the at-large vote, according to unofficial results. Voters could choose up to four candidates. Moderately MOCO talked with Elrich on election night about why he’s going back to the Council and what he wants to fix first.