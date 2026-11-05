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Aurora, Ill., CIO Ram Tyagi Resigns After 19 Months in Role
By Ashley Silver,7 days ago
There’s been a leadership change in Aurora, Ill.’s technology department less than two years after the city brought in a new CIO to lead its tech strategy. The city confirmed to Government Technology via email that Ram Tyagi is no longer serving as CIO after resigning effective Monday. The city said Tyagi resigned to pursue other opportunities and expressed appreciation for his service.