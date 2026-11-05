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Can You Use Pine Shavings for Chicken Bedding?
By Kelsey Wulf,6 days ago
Do pine shavings make good chicken bedding? Yes they do! There are several other options you can also use in your coop. When it comes to selecting the right bedding for your chicken coop, there are many option to choose from. Whether you have a huge laying flock or just a few backyard chickens, the bedding that will work best for you will depend on the size of your coop, the climate, what’s readily available to you, and your budget. Here’s a quick break down of bedding types along with their pros and cons.