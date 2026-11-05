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WHITECHAPEL Present Their New Video For “Bedlam” + 20th Anniversary North American Headlining Tour To Commence Next Week
7 days ago
WHITECHAPEL is pleased to present their latest video for “Bedlam.” The ferocious track comes off the band’s critically-adored Hymns In Dissonance full-length released last year on Metal Blade Records!. Comments vocalist Phil Bozeman, “In the album This Is Exile, there was a character ‘Daemon’ [AKA Craig] who...