undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Detroit's District 6 Truck Ban Cuts Rumble on Clark Street, Not All of It
By Javier Rodriguez,7 days ago
More than a year after Detroit barred trucks from cutting through several District 6 streets, residents say the rumble of heavy rigs past their homes has quieted, but hasn't disappeared. Detroit Police have made 190 commercial-vehicle stops, issued 381 ordinance violations and inspected 57 commercial vehicles since September, part of an enforcement push that followed months of driver education.
1