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Detroit Nephew, Three Others Plead Guilty in Kidnapping of Viral-Video Good Samaritan
By Javier Rodriguez,4 days ago
A Detroit man who became an internet good Samaritan and received more than $100,000 in donations was later kidnapped, carjacked and tied up by a group that included his own nephew, according to federal prosecutors. Four of the five defendants have now pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy and federal firearms charges tied to the Sept. 1, 2025 attack.