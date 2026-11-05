undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ann Arbor Turns Rivalry Game Into Pee-for-Science Showdown Before Kickoff
By Jerry McAllister,7 days ago
Before the Michigan and Michigan State rivalry game kicks off Saturday, fans tailgating near Michigan Stadium will have the chance to do something a little unusual for their school: pee in a yurt. Researchers from both universities are setting up competing urine-collection stations at the Ann Arbor Golf Club, hoping to turn tailgaters' bathroom breaks into raw material for campus fertilizer.
1