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What social media companies are suing California over a child safety law?
By Helaina Dahl,7 days ago
Three major social media companies are suing California over a bill intended to protect children. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1709 in September, to shield underage kids from the "psychologically exploitative features" of social media. This includes giving children under the age of 16 personalized recommendations and autoplay features.