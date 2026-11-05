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Lyndon Area Historical Society to Present “The Korean and Vietnam Conflicts: A Legacy of Valor, Strength, Integrity”
7 days ago
The Lyndon Area Historical Society's annual Veterans Day exhibit will be open to the public on Sunday, November 8th from 2-4 p.m. at 405 4th St. W. in Lyndon. This year’s presentation is “The Korean and Vietnam Conflicts: A Legacy of Valor, Strength, Integrity” and showcases the lives of 38 men who served their country in wars overseas. Their stories are told through photos, uniforms, newspaper clippings, patches, dog tags, and military insignia.