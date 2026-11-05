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Sterling Heights Man, 24, Charged in Warren Shooting That Wounded Passenger
By Sarah Johnson,7 days ago
Toepfer Rd. & Blackmar Ave. — Reported Intersection of Shooting. A 24-year-old Sterling Heights man was arraigned this week on attempted murder and weapons charges after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle in Warren, wounding one of its occupants. Mohammad Kheir Aamer Al Krad is accused of firing multiple gunshots at another car while driving near Toepfer Road and Blackmar Avenue, just west of Mound Road, around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.
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