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Registered sex offender faces Arizona charges in TikTok case
7 days ago
An Oregon sex offender has been extradited to Arizona to face charges involving the alleged exploitation of a 13-year-old in Mesa. Mesa police say 37-year-old Shawn Black contacted the teen on TikTok and pressured her to send sexually explicit images. Investigators say he knew she was 13. Police began investigating Black in July and later located him in Oregon. Authorities there arrested him without incident in September.