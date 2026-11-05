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Warren Father Shot in Hand, Son in Leg During Gun-Cleaning Lesson
By Marcus Taylor,4 days ago
13000 Block of Ave. 112 — Approximate Site of California Gun-Cleaning Shooting. A 37-year-old Warren man was teaching his 11-year-old son how to clean a gun when the pistol accidentally went off, leaving both father and son with gunshot wounds. The father was shot in the hand and his son was shot in the leg, and both were rushed to a hospital by ambulance.