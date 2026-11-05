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Browns vs. Saints Week 9 picks: Lots of people expect New Orleans to get it together against Cleveland
By Chris Pokorny,6 days ago
With the Saints coming off of the bye week, and the Browns starting Shedeur Sanders, a lot of picks are going against Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns take on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. The Browns are coming off of a bad loss to the Steelers, but it looks like they’ll have a change at quarterback this week (forced by injury) with Shedeur Sanders being under center. The Saints are well-rested, coming off of a bye. Note that some of the picks below were written up before the Browns’ quarterback news.