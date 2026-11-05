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Browns, Saints injury reports: 2 new important concerns for CLE
By Jared Mueller,7 days ago
Week 9 between Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints has a few interesting injuries with Harold Fannin added to report. The NFL is often a league of attrition and the Cleveland Browns are no exception. While the New Orleans Saints are hopeful that they can get two starters back on offense (WR Jordyn Tyson and OT Kelvin Banks Jr.), the Browns are expecting to be without starting QB Deshaun Watson, who missed his second straight practice, and could be without DT Maliek Collins as well.