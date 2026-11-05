undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ventura calls for performance audit via resolution to examine Joliet Treatment Center
7 days ago
Following the release of publicly available reports, State Senator Rachel Ventura has filed a resolution directing the Illinois Auditor General to conduct a performance audit of the Illinois Department of Corrections. This will include a review of the department’s master plan as well as its actions at the Joliet Treatment Center and the Joliet Inpatient Treatment Center.
3