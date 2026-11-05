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Graduation ceremony held for new loggers from KVCC logging program
By Colin Gallagher,7 days ago
HINCKLEY, Maine (WABI) - After the conclusion of a 20-week program, students from the KVCC logging program will soon be entering their new “office” in the woods. The 10th graduation ceremony was held near the Harold Alfond campus farm Thursday afternoon, recognizing 15 new graduates from Kennebec Valley Community College’s Mechanized Logging and Forestry Trucking Program.