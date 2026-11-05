undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves behind two nearly unbreakable records after retiring from Portugal
By Gianni Taina,7 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has closed a 23-year international career that took him from a teenager replacing Luis Figo in a friendly to the greatest figure in Portugal’s history. His retirement, announced on Thursday, leaves behind a legacy of titles and unforgettable moments, but also two records that look more out of reach than ever, in men’s international soccer worldwide. The question now is whether anyone can ever get close.