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Debris and flooding frustrate Port Charlotte neighbors during wastewater project
7 days ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Debris-filled roads and worsening flooding have left Port Charlotte residents frustrated as construction for a wastewater collection system continues in their neighborhood. This week's rains highlighted a problem Joan Steelman has known about for months. Steelman, a Port Charlotte resident, said the construction near her...
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