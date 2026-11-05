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Orangeburg County Detention Center detainee starts two fires, throws substance on officers
By WIS News 10 Staff,7 days ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported an inmate set multiple fires at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Oct. 23. Yo’Quan Summers was charged by law enforcement with property damage, two counts of second-degree arson, and throwing bodily fluids as a prisoner on an officer, corrections employee or visitor.
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