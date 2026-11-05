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5 Lexington businesses accused of selling drug paraphernalia, illicit narcotics
By WIS News 10 Staff,7 days ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating multiple businesses in the area for illicit narcotic sales. The department said it believes five businesses have offered scheduled narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Search warrants were carried out at the following businesses on Thursday:. Essential Vapors – 205 Columbia Ave....
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