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'We have never seen it this bad': Record rain floods Pioneer Plantation properties in Hendry County
7 days ago
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Severe flooding in Pioneer Plantation, Florida, has submerged homes and properties after this weekend's historic rainfall. "My shed, that's my office, it's completely underwater," said Milva Di Lorenzo, whose workspace, garden, and backyard are all submerged. DiLorenzo said the flooding began Sunday after heavy rain...
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